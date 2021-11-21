Visakhapatnam

Two ‘end’ lives in separate incidents

A 34-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence at Shiva Shakthi Nagar under PM Palem Police Station limits, here, on Sunday.

According to PM Palem Police Station Inspector, P Ravi Kumar, T. Appalaraju, who used to run a tiffin shop in the colony, took the extreme step allegedly due to family disputes. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his house at Marikavalasa on Sunday. More details awaited.

Bodies were shifted for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.


