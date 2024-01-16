GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two electrocuted while putting up Sankranti poster at K. Kotapadu

The two men died on the spot when the board came in contact with a live wire

January 16, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated January 17, 2024 12:32 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were electrocuted while they were erecting a poster to convey Sankranti wishes to the villagers in Chandrayyapeta under K. Kotapadu police station limits in Anakapalli district, during the early hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as B. Suresh (30) and G. Yerrinaidu (34).

Sub-Inspector of K.Kotapadu police station R. Dhanunjay said that a group of people were erecting the poster in the village. Suresh and Yerrinaidu tried to catch the poster when it slipped and in the process the board had come in contact with a live wire. The duo died on the spot, he said.

K. Kotapadu police have registered a case on Monday.

