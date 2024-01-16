Two electrocuted while installing Sankranthi poster at K. Kotapadu

January 16, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two persons were electrocuted while they were erecting a poster to convey Sankranthi wishes to the villagers in Chandrayyapeta under K. Kotapadu police station limits in Anakapalli district, during the early hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as B. Suresh (30) and G. Yerrinaidu (34).

Sub Inspector of K.Kotapadu police station, R. Dhanunjay said that a group of people were erecting the poster in the village. Suresh and Yerrinaidu tried to catch the poster when it slipped and in the process the board had come in contact with a live wire. The duo died on the spot, he said.

K. Kotapadu police have registered a case on Monday.

