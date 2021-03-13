Two drown, one missing in separate incidents

VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons reportedly drowned and another person went missing in separate incidents at Rushikonda and Yarada beaches in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The deceased were identified as S. Ganesh (22), an electrician, and P. Jagadeesh (17), both residents of Lakshmi Nagar, Gopalapatnam area.

The Arilova police said that the two persons along with 20 other members of their families visited the Rushikonda beach (in front of Gayatri College) at around 3 p.m. While Ganesh was reportedly pulled into waters by high tide, Jagadish who had gone to rescue him, was also swept away.

“Immediately both were traced. While Jagadeesh died on the spot, Ganesh died while undergoing treatment at the GITAM hospital,” the police said. A case was registered.

In another incident, B. Sreenu (20) of Peda Gantyada, who came to take the dip in sea at Yarada beach, went missing. The police fear that he might have drowned. A case was registered.

According to reports, Sreenu was allegedly pulled into the sea by strong waves while he was taking the dip. Swimmers, police and local fishermen tried in vain to trace him.

Based on a complaint from father of the missing youth, B. Ramu, police registered a case and investigation is on.