Two drown, one missing in separate incidents

Two persons reportedly drowned and another person went missing in separate incidents at Rushikonda and Yarada beaches in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The deceased were identified as S. Ganesh (22), an electrician, and P. Jagadeesh (17), both residents of Lakshmi Nagar, Gopalapatnam area.
The Arilova police said that the two persons along with 20 other members of their families visited the Rushikonda beach (in front of Gayatri College) at around 3 p.m. While Ganesh was reportedly pulled into waters by high tide, Jagadish who had gone to rescue him, was also swept away.
“Immediately both were traced. While Jagadeesh died on the spot, Ganesh died while undergoing treatment at the GITAM hospital,” the police said. A case was registered.
In another incident, B. Sreenu (20) of Peda Gantyada, who came to take the dip in sea at Yarada beach, went missing. The police fear that he might have drowned. A case was registered.
According to reports, Sreenu was allegedly pulled into the sea by strong waves while he was taking the dip. Swimmers, police and local fishermen tried in vain to trace him.
Based on a complaint from father of the missing youth, B. Ramu, police registered a case and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath