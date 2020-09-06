Two drown, one missing at Parawada

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 September 2020 23:06 IST

Two persons drowned and one went missing in separate incidents at a beach in Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. In one case, five friends came for a photoshoot to a beach in Parawada, and one of them reportedly went missing. In another incident, high tides pulled two persons of a family. Though fishermen managed to rescue them, they were declared dead on being shifted to a hospital. Details of the victims are yet to be known. Cases are being booked.

Advertising

Advertising