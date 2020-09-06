Visakhapatnam

Two drown, one missing at Parawada

Two persons drowned and one went missing in separate incidents at a beach in Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. In one case, five friends came for a photoshoot to a beach in Parawada, and one of them reportedly went missing. In another incident, high tides pulled two persons of a family. Though fishermen managed to rescue them, they were declared dead on being shifted to a hospital. Details of the victims are yet to be known. Cases are being booked.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 11:06:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-drown-one-missing-at-parawada/article32537835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story