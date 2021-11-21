Two drown in separate incidents

Visakhapatnam

21 November 2021 18:02 IST

Two persons drowned in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a canal near Rallagedda under Hukumpeta Police Station limits.

According to the police, K. Mahesh along with another friend had gone for swimming on Saturday. While the duo were allegedly being swept away, a few local people noticed and rescued one of them, while Mahesh went missing. His body was traced on Sunday evening. A case was registered.

In another case, a 62-year-old person drowned in a pond at Bangarumetta village under Butchayyapeta police station limits.

According to Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, the victim, T. Akkunaidu, had left home for agricultural work on Saturday, but did not return. On Sunday morning, a few locals found his body in the pond and informed the police. The police said that he had allegedly gone into the pond for some purpose and drowned.

Body traced

Meanwhile, the body of 16-year-old N. Vinay of Town Kotha Road, who had gone missing after being pulled into the waters by strong tide at Yarada Beach, while he was swimming on November 18, was traced near Gangavaram on Sunday.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.