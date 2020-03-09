Two Disha police stations opened on International Women’s Day

Comforting presence: Principal District and Sessions Judge B.S. Bhanumathi and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena at the inaugural of the Disha police station at Yendada on Sunday.

Personnel allocated to the facilities have been trained in special SOP

Two Disha police stations were inaugurated in Visakhapatnam district, marking the International Women’s Day on Sunday. The police station at Yendada comes under the purview of the city police, while rural police built the police station at Anakapalle.

Principal District and Sessions Judge B.S. Bhanumathi, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena and other senior officers inaugurated the Disha police station at Yendada.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meena said the police station would handle cases of crime against women exclusively. “As many as 54 staff including two DSP rank officers, five Sub-Inspectors, 38 police constables have been allotted to the police station. Most of the staff including the heads are women,” said Mr. Meena.

Speedy action

He appealed to women to come forward to lodge complaints, adding that speedy action would be taken against the culprits.

The Police Commissioner said that the staff of the Disha police station had undergone training in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), especially how to complete the investigation within the deadlines. “The government has launched launched various initiatives such as Disha police stations, fast track courts, one stop centre (OSC) and new forensic labs including one in the city and it will certainly curtail the crimes against women,” said Mr. Meena.

Principal District and Sessions Judge B.S. Bhanumathi said that that it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure safety of women.

₹3.5 crore spent

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Women police station, G. Prem Kajal said that the Disha police station building had been constructed with a budget of nearly ₹3.5 crore by Divis Laboratories as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The police station has cabins for ACPs, SIs, staff room, record room, caring room for children, counselling room and a children park, she said

The Police Department felicitated Divis Labs chairman and managing director D. Murali Krishna on the occasion.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy, DCPs S. Ranga Reddy and B. Uday Bhaskar, and ACP (West) Swaroopa Rani were present on the occasion.

The District Police inaugurated its first Disha police station at Anakapalle Town. Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V Ranga Rao, Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee inaugurated the facility.

Disha app

Later, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang interacted with police officers, staff and Mahila Mitras through a video conference at the newly inaugurated station. He sought the members to create public awareness about the Disha app.