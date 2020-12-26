Two die, two others injured after lorry hits two-wheeler

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 December 2020 21:50 IST

A woman and her son died, while her husband and another son sustained injuries when the two-wheeler on which they were riding was reportedly hit by a lorry here on Saturday.

The Sabbavaram police said the accident occurred when they were returning home after receiving patta from the house site distribution programme organised by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased were identified as A. Atchiamma (28) and her son A. Ramudu (9). Her husband A. Appalaraju and another son A. Lakshmanudu (9) suffered injuries. The accident occurred near NTR Junction at Sabbavaram. Police said that Ramudu, one of the twin children, died on the spot, while his mother Atchiamma died while she was being shifted to hospital in the 108 ambulance.

The lorry driver was taken into custody.

A case was registered and investigation is on.