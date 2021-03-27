Two die, two injured in separate road accidents

Two persons, including a woman, died while two others were injured in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

A 33-year-old man died and another was severely injured when their bike reportedly hit a stationary private bus near Thatichetlapalem Junction under Kancharapalem police station limits here.

According to sources, the incident allegedly occurred when Jitendra, who works as a pumpset operator near R&B, was returning home along with another person. While, Jitendra died undergoing treatment at a hospital, the condition of other person is said to be stable. A case was registered and investigation is on.

In another case, a 25-year-old woman died after reportedly coming under the wheels of a lorry at Yerramabandha area under Ravikamatham police station limits. The deceased was identified as G. Raju of Jallampalli area. The police said that the accident occurred when the victim along with her brother Shivaji was returning after attending a function. Shivaji suffered minor injuries in the accident. A case was registered.