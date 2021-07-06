Two die, three injured after beam of an under-construction flyover falls on two vehicles

The accident site near Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2021 21:20 IST

The flyover is being constructed as part of Anakapalle highway road extension

Two persons died and three others were seriously injured when a beam of an under-construction flyover collapsed on two vehicles on NH-16 near Puppala Junction under Anakapalle police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

The beam reportedly came crashing on a car and a lorry, when both the vehicles were heading towards Visakhapatnam city limits. Two persons who were sitting in front seats of the car died, while their wives who were sitting on the back seat received injuries. Among the injured, one woman is said to be pregnant, according to the district police. The driver of the lorry was also injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Satish Kumar and Sushant Mohanty. The injured were identified as Sunitha and Lakshmi and both were shifted to hospitals. The name of the lorry driver is not yet known.

According to the district police, the incident occurred when the families of Satish and Sushant were returning to their homes at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam after visiting Sri Nookalamma Thalli temple at Anakapalle on Tuesday evening.

The flyover is being constructed as part of the Anakapalle highway road extension. The bodies are yet to be retrieved when the last reports reached in.

Anakapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sravani rushed to the accident spot. Soon after the incident, the junction reported traffic congestion. The traffic police diverted the vehicles. The CPI(M) activists demanded a thorough probe into the accident. Party district secretary K. Lokanadham, in a release on Tuesday, also demanded that the State government pay ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the family members of the victims and also provide advanced treatment to the injured.