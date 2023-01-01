Two die in separate road accidents on NH-16 in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons died in separate road accidents on NH-16 during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A 23-year-old youth died and three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling had allegedly rammed a lorry from behind near the Airport here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred when Sanjay (23) from Vadlapudi along with three other friends had gone to R.K Beach and returning around 4 a.m.

In another case, a 30-year-old man was killed after allegedly being hit by a lorry at Hanumanthuwaka Junction under Arilova Police Station limits.