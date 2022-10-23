Visakhapatnam

Two die in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

Two persons died in separate road accidents which occurred on NH-16 here on Sunday. In one accident, N Hari Babu (32) died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding was hit by a lorry near Kurmannapalem area. As per the police, the accident occurred when the two-wheeler's handle came in contact with the lorry. Hari Babu received severe head injuries and died on the spot. Duvvada police have registered a case. In another accident, a motorist died after allegedly being hit by a lorry near Visakha Dairy area. Gajuwaka police are yet to ascertain identity of the victim.


