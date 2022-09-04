Two die in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

Two persons, including a Navy sailor, died in separate road accidents in the city.

In one accident, Anikit Kumar, a resident of Sheela Nagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was a sailor in the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), died in a road accident at Sheela Nagar Y-Junction on Sunday morning. The accident allegedly occurred when Anikit Kumar’s two-wheeler collided with a container vehicle, which was heading to the Port.

The Gajuwaka police have registered a case.

In another case, a pedestrian died after allegedly being hit by an APSRTC bus at Krishnarayapuram Junction under Pendurthi Police Station limits on Saturday evening.

According to the Pendurthi police, the incident occurred when V. Gayatri was trying to cross the road. She died on the spot.

The Pendurthi police have registered a case.