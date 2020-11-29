Two die in roof collapse

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020 18:49 IST

Two persons died when the ceiling of a steel goods shop reportedly collapsed at Library Street, near the Old Bus Stand, at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as M. Nooka Raju (70), owner of the shop, and B. Ramana (56), a worker.

According to the police, the building, especially the roof, was in a dilapidated condition and fell on the two persons. Fire personnel launched rescue operations. While Nooka Raju was trapped under the roof and died on the spot, Ramana was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered.