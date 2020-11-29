Visakhapatnam

Two die in roof collapse

Two persons died when the ceiling of a steel goods shop reportedly collapsed at Library Street, near the Old Bus Stand, at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as M. Nooka Raju (70), owner of the shop, and B. Ramana (56), a worker.

According to the police, the building, especially the roof, was in a dilapidated condition and fell on the two persons. Fire personnel launched rescue operations. While Nooka Raju was trapped under the roof and died on the spot, Ramana was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 6:50:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-die-in-roof-collapse/article33205808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY