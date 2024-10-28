ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in road accident in Visakhapatnam district

Published - October 28, 2024 10:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Two-wheeler hits pedestrian in Gummadi Vanipalem Highway.

The Hindu Bureau

Two people including a pedestrian died while another one sustained injuries in a road accident under Anandapuram police station limits here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) late night.

The fatal road accident took place at Anandapuram mandal's Gummadi Vanipalem highway road on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

According to police, a bike going to Pendurthi from Anandapuram hit a pedestrian crossing the road. As a result, he and the illion rider of the bike died on the spot.

The bike rider, who is yet to be identified, was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

Anandapuram police are investigating the case.

