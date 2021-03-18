Two die in accident on NH-16 in Visakhapatnam

Yelamanchali police have registered a case and investigation is on

Two persons died when a lorry hit another stationary lorry on NH-16 near Purushottapuram junction under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits here in Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to preliminary information given by Sub Inspector of Police, Yelamanchali Rural police station, Mr Chandrasekhar, a lorry carrying load of husk reportedly stopped by the side of the road on NH-16 near Purushottapuram area. The cleaner of the lorry alighted and was trying to divert traffic by holding a mobile signal light and the driver was in the cabin. Meanwhile, another lorry carrying fish load and heading towards Karnataka from Srikakulam, rammed the lorry from behind.

In the impact the driver of the lorry carrying the fish load and the cleaner of the stationary lorry died on the spot.

Yelamanchali police have registered a case and investigation is on