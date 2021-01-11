Two die as van falls into valley

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 January 2021 01:07 IST

Two persons died when the van in which they were travelling reportedly fell into a valley at Balapam panchayat in Chintapalle mandal, in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The incident occurred when the duo were heading towards Balapam from Lothugedda, it was learnt. According to preliminary information from the police, one of the victims hails from Rallagedda and the other from Balapam. Annavaram police have registered a case. More details are yet to be ascertained.

Advertising

Advertising