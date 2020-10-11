Two die, 4 severely injured in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 20:28 IST

Lorry hit them at a traffic signal at Hanumanthawaka Junction

Two persons died on the spot and four others were severely injured when a lorry hit them from behind reportedly due to brake failure at Hanumanthawaka Junction here on Sunday morning. The incident occurred while all the victims were waiting before the traffic signal on NH-16.

The deceased were identified as P. Ramu (30), a native of Vizianagaram district, and Ramakrishna Raju (26). The four injured persons, who were in an auto-rickshaw, were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the Arilova police, the accident occurred at around 11 a.m. when the lorry carrying some plastic sheets was coming from Kolkata towards Visakhapatnam. The lorry hit the vehicles, which were waiting at the traffic signal, from behind. Two persons who were on motorcycles died on the spot with severe injuries, while four more in an auto-rickshaw, including the driver, suffered injuries.

Police said that the driver claimed to have applied brakes repeatedly, but the vehicle failed to stop. However the Transport Department officials would check the condition of the vehicle and ascertain whether the driver’s statement was true or not. The report would be out in a couple of days, the police said.

Hanumanthawaka Junction is one of the major junctions in the city, connecting routes to and from the city, apart from Simhachalam and Beach Road.

“Fortunately, being a Sunday, the traffic was much less compared to weekdays. Otherwise, the casualties would have been more,” the police said. Traffic was disrupted for some time after the accident. Senior police officials reached the spot and cleared the traffic.