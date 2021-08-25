Two dead, one severely injured in road accident on NH-16

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 August 2021 13:23 IST

They were heading to Sriharipuram area from Anandapuram in a poultry van when the accident took place.

Two youths died in a road accident while another person was severely injured after the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry on NH-16 near Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam city in the early hours of August 25.

According to sources in the police, the three people, including the driver of the poultry van, were heading to Sriharipuram area from Anandapuram in the city. When they reached Sheela Nagar area, the vehicle rammed into a stationary lorry on NH-16.

Hemanth and Prasad, who hail from Vizianagaram district, died on the spot, while the injured driver was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.