Two dead, one injured in road accident at Ananthagiri

Two persons died in a road accident when an autorickshaw rammed an SUV allegedly due to overspeed at Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam district, late on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as auto driver K. Ganganna (35) and K. Rambabu (32), both residents of different villages from Ananthagiri mandal.

According to Ananthagiri Sub-Inspector Sudhakar, the accident occurred when Ganganna, along with Rambabu and another person, was going to Ananthagiri with a load of sugarcane from Araku Valley for a weekly shandy. The SUV was going to Araku from S. Kota. While Ganganna and Rambabu died on the spot with severe head injuries, another person, who received severe injuries, was shifted to a hospital. “There is a sharp curve near the accident spot and that could be the reason why drivers were not able to see each other,” said Mr. Sudhakar.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered.