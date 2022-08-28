Two dead in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 28, 2022 18:51 IST

Two persons died in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam city on Sunday.

In one accident, a 44-year-old man died after being hit by an RTC bus at the underpass located near Dwaraka Bus Complex under the III Town Police Station limits.

According to the police, Hari from Maharanipeta was heading towards V.S. Krishna College on a two-wheeler when he allegedly came in contact with the side of the RTC bus heading towards Palakonda and was thrown off the vehicle. The victim received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

This is not for the first time, the underpass saw fatal road accidents involving a two-wheeler. According to police sources, three persons were killed in separate accidents in the underpass in 2021. The police have also arranged boards appealing to two-wheeler riders not to use the underpass.

The III Town police have registered a case.

In another accident, a 56-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by a speeding car near Boravanipalem area at Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police station limits.

The deceased was identified as P. Chinni Krishna of Kommadi.

