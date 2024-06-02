GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two dead in road accident at Kasimkota

Updated - June 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:15 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died after their bike accidentally fell into a ditch at Visannapeta in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district, late on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as D. Eswara Rao (33) and T. Bhaskara Rao (32) of Visannapeta.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the duo were travelling on a two-wheeler and the rider lost control while taking a steep curve at Visannapeta. They crashed into large stones, and the bike was also said to have fallen on them, resulting in severe injuries and the two dying on the spot.

The local people opined that lack of proper signage boards might have led to the accident. The police shifted them to the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli for post-mortem. Kasimkota police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.