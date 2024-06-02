Two dead in road accident at Kasimkota

Two persons died after their bike accidentally fell into a ditch at Visannapeta in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district, late on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as D. Eswara Rao (33) and T. Bhaskara Rao (32) of Visannapeta.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the duo were travelling on a two-wheeler and the rider lost control while taking a steep curve at Visannapeta. They crashed into large stones, and the bike was also said to have fallen on them, resulting in severe injuries and the two dying on the spot.

The local people opined that lack of proper signage boards might have led to the accident. The police shifted them to the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli for post-mortem. Kasimkota police have registered a case.