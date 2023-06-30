Two dead as fire breaks out in pharma unit in Anakapalli district

June 30, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two contract workers died and four others suffered severe burns in a fire accident at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (Unit-I) at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as P. Sattibabu of Jangalapalem in Rambilli mandal and U. Tirupathi of Vizianagaram.

The injured were D. Rameswar from Bhubaneswar, S. Rajababu of Rebaka in Anakapalli, S. Apparao of Nakkapalli and S. Nooka Naidu of Rambilli, who is said to be in a critical condition at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna and District Collector P. Ravi Subhash rushed to the spot on coming to know about the accident.

Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings of the SEZ creating panic among the locals for a while. The anxious family members of the staff and many local people gathered outside the unit, tyring to enquire about the safety of the people inside. Members of various workers’ unions blamed lack of precautions and basic safety measures for the accident.

YSRCP MLA Kannababu Raju, who reached the spot, expressed his displeasure over the safety standards in the industries.

Amarnath visits KGH

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited KGH and enquired about the treatment being given to the victims.

He told the media that as per the preliminary information, the fire broke out in the Solvent Recovery System (SRS) block while loading solvents in a container, and spread to other areas. About 35 persons were working in the morning shift at that time, and seven who were close to the accident spot suffered burns. Four were shifted to KIMS, Sheela Nagar immediately, while two persons with the maximum burns were brought to KGH, where they later succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. One with minor injuries was provided treatment at Atchutapuram.

Since KGH had a dedicated burns ward with specialist doctors, the four at KIMS were also later shifted to KGH, he said.

‘CM expresses grief’

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident. Following his directions, we are announcing ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased. The government will ensure proper treatment to the injured as per the doctors’ advice,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Terming the accident as an unfortunate one, he said that despite conducting safety audit and taking all measures in the industries, such incidents were repeating. “Suitable action will be initiated after the inquiry. The government will also take steps to prevent such accidents,” he added.

100 firefighters, five-hour operation

According to Regional Fire officer K. Niranjan Reddy, the fire that started at the Solvent Recovery System (SRS) block had spread to the production block and tank farms.

“We were able to control the further spread of the fire in the tank farms by shutting down the valves, during which three firemen suffered minor injuries. Since they wore safety gear, they were saved from major injuries. However, one of them was shifted to hospital for treatment,” he said.

They were also able to contain the fire from spreading to the boiler plant, as otherwise, the situation could have been worse, since the plant had fuel stored in it, he said..

“Ten fire tenders and a hydraulic platform were used in the operation. At least 100 firemen fought for five hours to bring the situation under control. We also got support from the firefighting vehicles of Asian Paints. Teams from Simhadri, and Navy also helped in the operation,” he said.

