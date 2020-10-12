Two dead and two injured following heavy rains in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 12:33 IST

A mother and son were trapped under the rubble when a boulders rolled down the slope of a hill and fell on the asbestos roof of their house.

A mother and son died and two other persons suffered injuries, when boulders came rolling down the slope of a hill following heavy rain at Ganapathi Nagar under Gajuwaka Police Station limits here late Sunday night.

The boulders fell on the asbestos roof of the house, resulting in its collapse. The woman and her son were trapped under the rubble and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Ramalakshmi, reported to be pregnant, and her three-year-old son Gnanesar. Two others of the same family suffered injuries in the mishap.

The bodies were removed from the rubble by the police and fire services personnel and shifted to the mortuary. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be recalled that four persons were crushed to death, when a boulder fell on a house at Sanjeevaiah Nagar colony at Thatichetlapalem, also following heavy rain, in the city on December, 2015.

The Sunday-night rains uprooted trees and resulted in branches breaking off in some places in the city. Cable and telephone lines snapped and parked vehicles were damaged. In some areas like Sankara Matam, movement of traffic was disrupted when trees fell across the road. They were cleared by people from nearby areas and the GVMC staff.

Some of the low lying areas in the city were flooded due to the heavy rain but the water receded later. Water entered into the cellars of some apartments at Sheela Nagar. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the clogged drains were being cleared on a war-footing to ensure free flow of water.