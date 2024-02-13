Two dead, 11 injured as jeep overturns on the ghat road in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

February 13, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PADERU

Two elderly persons, including a woman, died while 11 more passengers suffered injuries as the jeep in which they were travelling reportedly overturned while negotiating a steep curve at Sampangiputtu area under Annavaram panchayat in Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday. The incident occurred when the tribals were returning from a weekly shandy.

All the victims were shifted to Lothugedda Primary Health Centre and then shifted to the Paderu district hospital. J. Chinnamma (60) and V Apparao (55) died in the accident.

Chintapalli police have registered a case.

