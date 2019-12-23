Two dead, 10 injured as van overturns

Two people including a woman died while 10 persons were injured when a van overturned on the NH-16 at Marribanda area under Yelamanchali police station limits, Saturday late night.
The deceased have been identified as S. Parvathi from Chodavaram and B. Sattibabu (45) from Anakapalle.
The accident reportedly occurred when the victims were returning to Anakapalle from Vijayawada after relinquishing ‘Bhavani deeksha’. The driver reportedly lost control over the speeding vehicle and it overturned.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable. Yelamanchali police have registered a case.
