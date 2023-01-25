HamberMenu
Two-day yoga and meditation seminar to be organised at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam from January 27

January 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day seminar on Yoga and Meditation will be organised by the NSS Wing, Andhra University, and Renaissance Universal (RU) at NSS Bhavan, Andhra University, here from January 27.

Ananda Madhumalika Acharya, Ananda Rupatiita Acharya and Acharya Sudattananda will be teaching yoga and meditation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the seminar.

About 50 NSS volunteers from various colleges, students and research scholars of the Yoga & Consciousness Department, staff, professors, and students of Andhra University, and the public will participate in the seminar. One can register for the seminar by contacting the number 9866061122.

The seminar will be inaugurated byK. Rajendra Karmakar, former Principal of the College of Arts and Commerce, Andhra University, in the presence of S Haranath, HoD, Department of Social Work, Andhra University.

Narayan Panda, Secretary, RU, Visakhapatnam and Acharya Vitamohannda, Central Secretary, RU, Kolkata, will speak.

