Two-day workshop on new medical curriculum begins at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology (RCMET), Andhra Medical College, is organising a two-day workshop on Curriculum Implementation Support Program - III as per National Medical Council (NMC) regulations on the college premises here from Saturday.

The RCMET is the nodal centre for several medical colleges from Rajamahendravaram to Srikakulam, a few medical colleges from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Kolkata.

AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju on Saturday inaugurated the workshop where 40 faculty of different medical colleges participated and discussed about Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) and Attitude, Ethics and Communication (AETCOM) which are part of the new medical curriculum.