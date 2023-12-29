GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Chemical Engineers’ begins in Visakhapatnam

December 29, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national workshop on, ‘Artificial Intelligence for Chemical Engineers’, being organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering, ANITS, Visakhapatnam, in association with ANITS students, commenced here on Friday.

K.V. Ramesh, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Andhra University, in his keynote address, spoke on the importance of artificial intelligence in the field of chemical engineering. He said that artificial intelligence was used to improve process safety, process optimisation and process plant performance.

B. Srinivas, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, GVP College of Engineering, gave a hands-on training session on linear regression and polynomial regression for a batch reactor. He also presented the image analysis used in medical diagnosis.

R. Srikanth, Head of the Department, Chemical Engineering, ANITS, spoke on the need for students to learn new technologies and upskill for better opportunities. Ch. Anil, Faculty Coordinator, gave an overview of the workshop.

S. Harika, K. China Malakondaiah, M. Koteswara Rao, D. Anjali and B. Pradeep Santosh Kumar and students participated in the workshop.

