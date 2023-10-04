Two-day women entrepreneurs conference in Visakhapatnam on October 5

October 04, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A two-day State-level conference with women entrepreneurs will be held in Visakhapatnam from October 5. Nearly 150 registered entrepreneurs from various sectors such as Information Technology, rural development, health, education will take part in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) in association with Startup India will organise the programme. The Startup India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched start-ups for women. This conference will be a promotional event of Startup India’s scheme, and has promoted the event in 19 States so far.

“The Startup India is conducting such conferences across the country in various States. The same is being held in the State at Visakhapatnam. It is a great opportunity for the women entrepreneurs to discuss about the innovative ideas and experiences in the existing businesses and suggestions, feedback to the government authorities,” APIS joint director Lavanya told The Hindu on October 4.

“Conducting workshops in the State will contribute to the local startup ecosystem, can attract aspiring entrepreneurs,” she added.

The programme will be at Radisson Blu hotel at Rushikonda. The programme is designed to support and empower women who are interested in growing their own businesses, and this workshop generally focusses on providing the necessary support to women to succeed as entrepreneurs.

The State Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Handloom & Textile Minister Gudivada Amarnath and the State ITE&C Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar will attend the programme.

