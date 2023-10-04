HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day women entrepreneurs conference in Visakhapatnam on October 5

This conference will be a promotional event of Startup India’s scheme and has promoted the event in 19 States so far.

October 04, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day State-level conference with women entrepreneurs will be held in Visakhapatnam from October 5. Nearly 150 registered entrepreneurs from various sectors such as Information Technology, rural development, health, education will take part in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) in association with Startup India will organise the programme. The Startup India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched start-ups for women. This conference will be a promotional event of Startup India’s scheme, and has promoted the event in 19 States so far.

“The Startup India is conducting such conferences across the country in various States. The same is being held in the State at Visakhapatnam. It is a great opportunity for the women entrepreneurs to discuss about the innovative ideas and experiences in the existing businesses and suggestions, feedback to the government authorities,” APIS joint director Lavanya told The Hindu on October 4.

“Conducting workshops in the State will contribute to the local startup ecosystem, can attract aspiring entrepreneurs,” she added.

The programme will be at Radisson Blu hotel at Rushikonda. The programme is designed to support and empower women who are interested in growing their own businesses, and this workshop generally focusses on providing the necessary support to women to succeed as entrepreneurs.

The State Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Handloom & Textile Minister Gudivada Amarnath and the State ITE&C Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar will attend the programme.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.