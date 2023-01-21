Two-day training programme for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Forest Department officers concludes in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Andhra Pradesh Forest Department have jointly conducted a two-day training programme for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Forest Department officers here on Friday and Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, Srikantha Natha Reddy, who attended the programme, spoke about the safety measures to be taken when animals enter into the human habitat and steps to be taken without causing any trouble to the people and the animals.

Later Senior Veterinary Doctor and retired Deputy Director, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Navin Kumar, explained how to capture and tranquilise the wild animals that have come into human habitations. The veterinary doctors and forest officials were briefed about the different types of cages used to capture different types of wild animals and the drugs administered to them. On the second day, training was given on how zoonotic diseases are spread and steps to be taken to prevent them. Zoo veterinary doctor Srinivas and others were present.