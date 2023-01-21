ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day training programme for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Forest Department officers concludes in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Andhra Pradesh Forest Department have jointly conducted a two-day training programme for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Forest Department officers here on Friday and Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, Srikantha Natha Reddy, who attended the programme, spoke about the safety measures to be taken when animals enter into the human habitat and steps to be taken without causing any trouble to the people and the animals.

Later Senior Veterinary Doctor and retired Deputy Director, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Navin Kumar, explained how to capture and tranquilise the wild animals that have come into human habitations. The veterinary doctors and forest officials were briefed about the different types of cages used to capture different types of wild animals and the drugs administered to them. On the second day, training was given on how zoonotic diseases are spread and steps to be taken to prevent them. Zoo veterinary doctor Srinivas and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US