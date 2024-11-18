ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day southern States’ conference on agriculture begins in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 18, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Need to provide targeted crop loans to empower cultivators, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day regional conference for southern States organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), began here on Monday.

The DA&FW secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and A.P. State Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Budithi Rajsekhar inaugurated the programme.

Mr. Chaturvedi said that the conference would focus on reviewing key departmental schemes, discussing progress in agricultural development, farmers’ welfare and related initiatives.

Mr. Rajsekhar said that tenant farmers contribute 80-90% of agriculture activities. He underscored the need for targeted crop loans to empower cultivators.

Digital Agriculture Mission - Farmers Registry

Another speaker Pramod Kumar Meherda spoke on the Digital Agriculture Mission - Farmers Registry, which is aimed at creating digital identity for farmers and the crop sown registry to digitally record sown crops through advanced surveys.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad was also present.

As many as 70 agriculture experts, scientists and representatives from the State and the Central governments across the South Indian States, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories attended.

On the Day 2, the delegates will visit Majjipeta village of Bheemili mandal to examine the cultivation of crops through natural farming and other conventional methods. An expo will be organised with the agriculture products of different States, and role of drones in agriculture sector will also be reviewed during the programme

