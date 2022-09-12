Two-day rheumatology conference concludes in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau September 12, 2022 03:52 IST

Around 350 doctors from different States in south India participate in the conference

Around 350 doctors from different States in south India participate in the conference

The two-day South Zone conference of India Rheumatology Association(IRA) concluded in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. As many as 350 doctors from different States in south India participated in the conference and delivered lectures on the latest advances in rheumatology. The participants underlined the need to create awareness among the public on the subject. They also suggested introduction of rheumatology in all medical colleges. Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal G. Butchi Raju, AP Medical Council Observer Rajani Kumar, IRA national president Narasimhulu and organsing secretary A. Ramkrishnam Naidu participated in the valedictory. Dr. Ramakrishnam Naidu, organising committee member, said that World Arthritis Day would be observed on Monday. Dr. Suresh Adimoolapu, Dr. B. Damodaram and Dr. Jawahar were present.



Our code of editorial values