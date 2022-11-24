Two-day PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Summit concludes in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Summit, organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority(VPA), on the call given by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, concluded on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the second day programme, Lt. Cdr. Ravindranath Reddy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, spoke on State Master Plan for Port connectivity; Prof. S. Ramakrishna Rao, chairman, Environment Monitoring Committee, VPA, spoke on Global warming – A challenge for sustainable Marine Environment; Kishore, General Manager, CONCOR, Visakhapatnam, spoke on future prospects of containerization in India; Ajai, PM Gati Shakti-BISAG-N spoke on Gati Shakti NMP Portal, Ravindranath, Executive Director, AM/NS, spoke on Enhancing Share of Coastal Shipping and Krishna Kumar, president, Stevedores Association spoke on Trade Promotion at Visakhapatnam Port Authority and all the speakers have deliberated on their subject topic.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, VPA, thanked the speakers for sharing their knowledge and stated that Visakhapatnam Port is committed in keeping up the guidelines and targets enunciated by the Ministry as well as the Prime Minister’s Office.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS, Deputy Chairman, Heads of the Departments, Senior Officers of VPA, participated.

S. Shanti, FA & CAO, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, proposed a vote of thanks.