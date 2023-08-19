Two-day photography exhibition off to a great start at Visakha Museum in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two-day photography exhibition organised by the members of Vizag Photo Journalists Association (VPJA) on the occasion of World Photography Day began on a grand note at Visakha Museum here on Saturday. The exhibition featured collection of photographs from various newspapers, including The Hindu from Visakhapatnam, since the last one year.

A wide range of photographs right from the scenic beaches in the city, animal species in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), forest cover and tourism spots in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, city events, protests, affects of pollution on the environment and various other themes are being displayed in the two-day photography exhibition. The exhibition also had collection of award winning photographs by various photographers. A large number of students from various schools attended the exhibition and viewed the exquisite collection of photographs.

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma inaugurated the exhibition. He was briefed about the photographs by the lensmen from various media organisations. He felt that the photograph collection was not only elegant, but also thought-provoking. Speaking to the students, Mr. Saikanth Varma suggested the students to have a hobby and asked them to prefer ‘photography’.

VPJA members felicitated the GVMC Commissioner.

The exhibition received a good number of visitors. Tourists who visited the museum also had the opportunity to view the collection of photographs.

The exhibition will also be open to the public on Sunday from 10.30 a.m.

Expo at steel plant

A two-day photo exhibition which was jointly organised by Corporate Communications Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) and Waltair Photographic Society began at Ukku House in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Saturday. RINL CMD Atul Bhatt inaugurated the exhibition. The portraits on display also included rare photos of VSP right from its construction stage, completion and commissioning. Various vintage cameras from 1940 to 2023 were kept on display at the expo.

On the occasion, Mr. Atul Bhatt presented Dr. Pilla Raja Rao (Vasu) Lifetime Achievement Award to senior photo journalist and former The Hindu photographer C.V. Subrahmanyam, Bandi Venkata Ramana Lifetime Achievement Award to senior photographer N.V.V.S. Prasad and Special Award to Senior photographer of VSP G. Suryanarayana.

Management of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan celebrated World Photography Day. As many as 23 pictures were chosen from 1,450 photographs submitted by as many as 453 students of the ‘The Photography Club’ of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan and displayed in an exhibition. Renowned photographer B.K. Agarwal, who attended the event, appreciated the zeal projected by the students. Renowned wildlife photographer Swetha Kumar Ranga Rao from the royal family of Bobbili, who also attended the programme, enthralled the audience with his exquisite and outstanding clicks of wildlife photography. Director Ch Vasu Prakash congratulated the students on the occasion.

Students from St. Joseph’s College for Women (A) put up a photo exhibition depicting themes varying from ‘Humans of Vizag’ to Monumental Archives. HOD, English Department Bhaskara Sudha and others were present.

