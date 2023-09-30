Two-day nephrology conference begins in Visakhapatnam

September 30, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The sixth annual two-day conference of Andhra Pradesh Society of Nephrology began here on Saturday. The keynote address to be given by Vasishta Tatapudi, leading Nephrologist from New York , USA, on Xenotransplantation: a paradigm shift in transplantation, on October 1 (Sunday).

T. Raviraju, former vice-chancellor then NTR University Health Sciences, who is the organising chairman of the conference, said that nearly 150 delegates participated.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar presided over the function as the chief guest. He being a medical doctor and former CEO of YSR Arogyasri for AP recollected his role in the medical and health in the State and how Andhra Pradesh is a role model for treating the needy. He highlighted the need for increase organ donation by creating awareness among public.

Dr. Raviraju recollected how the Department of Nephrology, Andhra Medical College, was founded way back in 1985 as the first department in a State government hospital. He spoke about how the Department contributed to Jeevandaan Programme in the State and also how it became a gold standard for such programmes across the country impacting tens of lives that had to go for a kidney transplant.

Medical sessions on various kidney disorders and challenges in the treatment of kidney disease were addressed in the conference. V.K. Sakhuja , a nephrologist, spoke on Latest management of Urinary Tract Infections, Dr. V. Sivakumar gave a historic perspective about the development of dialysis.

