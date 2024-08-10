GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day nephrology conference begins in Tirupati

Published - August 10, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
An annual oration in honour of Dr T. Ravi Raju was started this year

The two-day annual conference of Andhra Pradesh Society of Nephrology ( APSN) began at Tirupati on Saturday. Nephrology Department of SVIMS organised the event. Nearly 200 nephrologists from all over the State attended the conference.

An annual oration in honour of Dr T. Ravi Raju was started this year. Renowned nephrologists are invited to deliver this Gold Medal Oration during APSN conference every year.

The inaugural oration was presented by renowned nephrologist from Chennai Dr Georgi Abraham, who is pioneer in peritoneal dialysis in India. He popularised CAPD, a form of peritoneal dialysis all over India.

