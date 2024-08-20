Two-day national seminar on Hindi begins at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A two-day national Hindi seminar on ‘Latest Hindi Parliamentary Committee Questionnaire and Quarterly Progress Report’ organised by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), in association with the HPCL, was inaugurated by Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director(Personnel), here on Tuesday.

Mr. Suresh Chandra Pandey said that RINL was always in the forefront to support effective implementation of Hindi and local Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) has taken up several initiatives with the support of member offices.

Dharmvir, GM (Projects), HPCL, who participated as a special guest, appreciated the RINL’s efforts in organising such useful programmes and added that HPCL would always extend its support for organising such events.

Delegates from TOLIC member offices as well as Hindi Officers from various organisations under the Ministry of Steel (MoS) like SAIL, MOIL, KIOCL, MSTC and other CPSUs, banks and Fishery Survey of India(FSI) are participating in this seminar.

Earlier, Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha & Hospitality), RINL, welcomed the gathering. The programme was coordinated by T. Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha), RINL. J.V.V.R. Suresh, Hindi Nodal Officer, HPCL, proposed a vote of thanks.

