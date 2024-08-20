GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day national seminar on Hindi begins at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - August 20, 2024 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national Hindi seminar on ‘Latest Hindi Parliamentary Committee Questionnaire and Quarterly Progress Report’ organised by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), in association with the HPCL, was inaugurated by Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director(Personnel), here on Tuesday.

Mr. Suresh Chandra Pandey said that RINL was always in the forefront to support effective implementation of Hindi and local Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) has taken up several initiatives with the support of member offices.

Dharmvir, GM (Projects), HPCL, who participated as a special guest, appreciated the RINL’s efforts in organising such useful programmes and added that HPCL would always extend its support for organising such events.

Delegates from TOLIC member offices as well as Hindi Officers from various organisations under the Ministry of Steel (MoS) like SAIL, MOIL, KIOCL, MSTC and other CPSUs, banks and Fishery Survey of India(FSI) are participating in this seminar.

Earlier, Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha & Hospitality), RINL, welcomed the gathering. The programme was coordinated by T. Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha), RINL. J.V.V.R. Suresh, Hindi Nodal Officer, HPCL, proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.