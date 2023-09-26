Two-day national consultation on ‘Desi Backyard Poultry’ begins in Visakhapatnam

September 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day national consultation on ‘Desi Backyard Poultry’ got under way here on Tuesday. The objective of the event, being organised by Revitalising Rainfed Agriculture Network (RRAN) with the support of TRICOR, Tribal Welfare Department, Government of A.P., is to encourage cross-learning of best practices in the breeding and rearing of desi Backyard Poultry (BYP), showcase the experiences of desi BYP pilot farmers and facilitating partners and the learning experiences of RRAN and its members. The programme also intends to push for inclusion of BUP in integrated livestock and farm and poultry programmes.

The government delegates, participating in the programme, were taken on a field trip to the tribal areas of combined Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. The delegates visited various tribal hamlets and interacted with the Backyard Poultry (BYP) farmers at Desariguda and Mettuguda villages. They visited the multi-layer breed farm enterprise at Chinarama village.

On Wednesday, day long deliberations and panel discussions would be held in which CSO s, community representatives and government representatives would participate. A panel session on ‘Policy scope and opportunities’ would be held in which representatives from various States would participate.

Desi BYPs primarily practised in rural, tribal and forest hamlets of India. While India’s commercial poultry population has increased by a mere 4.5% since the previous Livestock Census, the backyard poultry has increased by 45.79%. Despite a promising future, absence of proper ecosystem support services to ensure steady supply of native poultry breed chicks, protect night shelters and foraging sites to reduce predation loss and deliver last-mile healthcare for preventable diseases to reduce mortality and imparting technical know-how to poultry rearers, have been holding the sector from growing to its full potential.

According to the 20th Livestock Census, 82% of the total desi fowl population is unregistered, which means a vast majority of the of the desi chicken poultry in the country are subjected to low policy attention and public investments.

Desi BYP consumes lesser antibiotics, and feeds a diverse and naturally foraged and unprocessed diet. It is a gateway to addressing rising health consciousness and demand for clean meat among Indians. It is also provides an opportunity to ensure local availability of protein through meat and eggs in rural, tribal and upland areas, with low market connectivity.