Two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ hed in Visakhapatnam

Happiness is a state of mind and 60-plus is the age of happiness. Having a positive attitude is the key to making one happy and also keeping others happy, opined. K.R. Gangadharan, chairman of the Heritage Foundation and former president of the International Federation on Ageing.

He was speaking at a two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ organised by the Regional Resource Centre of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Andaman Nicobar with the support of Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation at Prema Samajam Auditorium here on Thursday.

The speakers highlighted the need for adopting a multi-faceted approach to elderly care, recognising seniors as national asset and challenging the perception of ageing as a burden.

Mr. Gangadharan said that the ageing population in India was increasing at a rapid pace. The population of those over 60 was increasing by over 300% and those over 80 by 600%. The increasing longevity was causing problems for senior citizens as they were unable to adapt to the physical and emotional changes, and their children were also not aware of the way to deal with them apart from the issue of conflicts due to property rights and the like.

Healthy lifestyle

He underlined the need for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through regular walking, meditation, and yoga, apart from the importance of physical and mental well-being for reducing dependence on others and keeping fit in later years.

Mr. Gangadharan spoke on the transformative impact of improved healthcare access, enabling individuals to lead longer and more fulfilling lives. He suggested that senior citizens should remain active to remain healthy. They could take up some activity/work of their choice, including voluntary service, to keep themselves busy.

Fostering social connections and engaging in inter-generational activities were vital components for active aging, countering social isolation, and keeping the mind sharp.

Dr. N.S. Raju, managing trustee of Age Care Foundation, elaborated on the care requirements of elderly individuals facing severe illnesses. While the primary goal was to cure the disease, the provision of care became paramount even when a cure was not possible.

Specialized skills would be required when attending to patients in the final stages of their life. Dr. Raju also discussed recent judgments and guidelines of the Supreme Court regarding living wills and passive euthanasia.

