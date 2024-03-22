Two-day national conference of women cardiologists in Visakhapatnam from March 23

March 22, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 16th National Conference of Women in Cardiology Care (WCC), organised by Women in Cardiology and Related Sciences (WINCARS), will be here on Saturday and Sunday (March 23 and 24).

Sujatha Vipperla, organising secretary of WCC 2024, on Friday said that during the two-day event, women cardiologists and researchers from India, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and the US would exchange insights, present research papers, and discuss the latest advancements in cardiovascular medicine.

Dr. Sujatha said two cases would be transmitted live from international centres, and four other cases would be showcased by Indian cardiologists during the conference.

Young women cardiologists will present debates, lectures, and complex cases. Research programmes involving research on women cardiac patients will be presented under the Prajwallika Scholarship Program.

Dr Sujatha said that though 80% of medical graduates are women, only 15% of practising cardiologists and 4% of interventional cardiologists were women. The conference provides a platform for women cardiologists and encourages research in women patients through scholarship schemes.

She said that though cardiovascular disease was the most common cause of death in women, it was being neglected, and women showed up late at the hospital, remained undiagnosed, untreated and underrepresented in clinical trials. The conference’s objective was to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women and improve the care of women patients.

