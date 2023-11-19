Two-day meet on obstetrics and gynaecology concludes in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day 56th annual Continuing Medical Education (CME), organised by the Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of Visakhapatnam, concluded here on Sunday.

The two-day programme had three orations, panel discussions and workshops on the ever-changing field of obstetrics and gynaecology. Eminent speakers from across the country delivered talks. Around 450 delegates from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada, East and West Godavari districts took part in the programme. Former DME R. Sasiprabha, who inaugurated the CME, said that programmes of this kind would help in honing the professional skills of the doctors.

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India(FOGSI) South Zone vice president Sampath Kumari was present.

President V. Sitaramaraju, honorary secretary Niharika Allu and members of the executive committee were present.

