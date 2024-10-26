Two-day meet on gynaecology in Visakhapatnam from October 26

The 58th Annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of Visakhapatnam (OGSV) will be held at Vizag Conventions, here, on October 26 and 27. OGSV president Y.L. Narasinga Rao, secretary G. Kiranmai said in a statement that experts would discuss on the latest trends in gynaecology. Over 500 gynaecologists were expected to participate in the two-day CME.

Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bhagchi would participate as the chief guest at the inaugural function and Dr. Jaideep Tank, president of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI), would attend as a guest of honour.

OGSV past president Dr. Shashiprabha, Dr. Krishnamma, Dr. Subba Raju, Dr. Radha and Dr. Seetharama Raju would also participate in the programme.