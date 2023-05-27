HamberMenu
Two-day meet on education in Visakhapatnam from May 28

May 27, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Viskhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day International Innovation and Creativity Conclave Version 2.0 will be held at Radisson Blu here from May 28, according to a release here on Saturday. The World Forum for Education, and Bharatiya Engineering, Science and Technology Innovation University will organise the conclave with the support of Ministry of Education, Department of Science and Technology, AP Tourism and Culture, National Innovation Foundation and Indian National Science Academy. The conclave would bring together the best minds and innovations in education onto a common platform producing an amalgamation of thoughs, ideas and dialogues, the release added.

The conclave would present 54 speakers from over 12 countries and 15 technical sessions and presentations. A bunch of MoUs would also be signed for international collaborations, and focus deliberations on five themes for `Future of Education’, according to the organising committee in the release.

