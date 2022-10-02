Two-day ‘Khadi Santa’ begins at BJP office in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 02, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A good number of stalls with Khadi products, handicrafts, pottery, organic foods, sarees and products from Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) were showcased in the stalls set up as part of the two-day ‘Khadi Santa’ launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its office in Lawsons Bay Colony here on Sunday. Several khadi merchants from Ponduru have also put up stalls. The event is being conducted as part of Seva Week in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday from September 17th to October 2 and also marking Gandhi Jayanthi. Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other BJP leaders have participated in the event. According to the organisers, the Khadi Santa will also open on October 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cultural programmes were also organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app